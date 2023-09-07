Man charged with allegedly making terrorist threats at the Sturgis Rally pleads in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The man who was arrested during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with possible explosives, and guns and then charged with making a terrorist threat was in court Wednesday, September 6.

John Charles Matthew Mann, 42, pleaded not guilty to one count of making terrorist threats and one count of possession of a hoax substance or device to cause fear. Mann, from Washington State, was arrested during a routine traffic stop while allegedly on his way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Reportedly, when Mann was pulled over, law enforcement found two AR-15s, body armor, three handguns, bomb-making material, and a device that police say appeared to be a pipe bomb. Law enforcement also found a several hundred-page manifesto titled Manifesto: Descent into the Rational Justification for Genocide. The manifesto included descriptions of murder, mass killings, abduction and sexual molestation of children, and suicidal ideation.

Mann will be held on a $250 thousand dollar bond until the testing of the potentially explosive devices is completed.

He will be back in court for a bond hearing on September 20.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.