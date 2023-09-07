Former presidents visit sparks controversy with a local organization

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Rapid City this Friday, September 8, for the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders Rally, and more than 6,000 tickets have been sold for the event.

However, not everyone is excited for the former president to be in town.

According to trustee Jamie Giedd, Liberty & Justice For All is a movement with the goal to “Ignite the power of the people to enhance and activate democracy.”

“We really believe that this is a movement for the people, by the people. So right now we’ve had far too many outside interests using South Dakota as a tool and as a toy. They’re very loud, and they’re silencing the voices, the good voices of the people who live in South Dakota, who work in South Dakota, who raise the future generations in South Dakota. So it’s important that we the people are heard and are honored in our vote and in our belief and values of democracy, something that South Dakota has valued for a very long time, that is our tradition,” Giedd said.

The group opposes former President Donald Trump coming to Rapid City and has organized a protest outside the Monument during his visit. The group believes Trump doesn’t represent the people of the nation, and says he might not be the right leader for the future of America.

“Liberty & Justice For All has to ask the question ‘What makes a good leader?” Being found liable of sexual abuse and defamation, having 91 active criminal charges and counting, we question this choice,” continued Giedd.

Giedd also calls Governor Kristi Noem into question, as Noem has often sided with the controversial former president and current GOP frontrunner.

“Well I mean that’s a question for Governor Noem. Governor Noem obviously has great support in this state, she had a great election and her numbers show that support. She’s done a great job with policy. So, if she wants to continue to support President Trump then those are questions she should ask herself, and I’ll let everyone else draw their own conclusions,” said Giedd.

Giedd goes on to say this protest is “not about breaking laws or causing trouble,” but instead is about giving people a chance to encourage South Dakotans to stand up for their values.

The group will be making signs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and the protest begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Monument.

