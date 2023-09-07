Company removing ‘One Chip Challenge’ from shelves following teen’s death

(Gray News) - The makers of “One Chip Challenge” products, a viral trend involving a single tortilla chip seasoned with some of the world’s hottest peppers, announced Thursday they are pulling the product from shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teenager.

Chip maker Paqui said in a statement posted to its website that although the chip has “clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions,” they’ve seen an increase in teens and others not heeding the warnings.

As a result, the company says it is working to pull its product from shelves and is offering refunds.

Paqui did not directly mention the teen’s death in its statement.

Officials say it’s too early to know if eating the chip contributed to the teenager’s death. (WCVB, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

Harris Wolobah, 14, died on Sept. 1, several hours after his parents said he took the “One Chip Challenge.” His cause of death has not been released, and officials say it’s still too early to know if consuming the chip played a role.

Paqui also removed language from its website daring people to wait as long as possible before eating or drinking after eating the chip. The website also warns to seek medical attention if you experience “difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea.”

Those who have purchased the product and would like a refund can call 1-866-528-6848.

