2 sheriff’s department employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – Two sheriff’s department employees in Alabama are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Thursday morning, officials said.

According to a statement from Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed shift supervisor Lexi White during an argument, then took his own life.

The two were in a relationship, according to the sheriff.

The shooting happened in Orange Beach. Gentry said he was notified by the Orange Beach Police Department soon after the tragedy.

In a statement, Gentry said everyone at the sheriff’s department is devastated.

“We are all in shock and saddened to our very core,” Gentry said. “Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved. I would ask that everyone join me in praying for the families, and for everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office.”

Gentry said that White had been a part of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office since she was 16. She was also a charter member in the department’s Youth Leadership Academy and was involved in every subsequent academy, either as a participant or a coach.

“There are not enough words to express what she and her family mean to me. I am literally heartbroken. I feel like Lexi is one of my own kids,” Gentry said.

Further details were not yet available.

