Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US

FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.

Atlanta News First and the website Downdetector.com noted an increase in Verizon outages for Atlanta-area customers in the afternoon.

Other customers reported issues across Georgia, as well as in Alabama, to the Verizon Support account on X, previously known as Twitter.

In a response message on X, Verizon Support acknowledged “an outage reported in Georgia,” but the company said repairs were being worked on.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
2 killed in moped vs SUV crash in Custer
South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single week
Man accused of second-degree murder appears in court
This will the first time The Monument will be hosting the former President.
Former President will be visiting Rapid City

Latest News

FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it churned through the open...
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean
Video shows how an escaped inmate broke out of jail.
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
Video shows how an escaped inmate broke out of jail.
Inmate escaped prison through exercise yard
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a closed-door GOP...
McConnell tries to reassure colleagues about his health, vows to serve out term as Senate GOP leader