Sunny End to the Week with Storm Chances Increasing for the Weekend

Tonight the haze is looking to stick around. Overnight lows are not expect to get as cool as they were last night with most places getting into the 50s tonight. Clouds will increase as the night goes on leaving us with partly sunny skies in the morning. Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies remain by the afternoon and a few sporadic thunderstorms may develop just to the east of the Black Hills. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will likely get into the 80s for almost everyone, with the exception of the Hills where upper 70s are likely. Ending the week on Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies through most of the day. But a storm or two once again might pop up. Temperatures on Friday are looking to stay in the 80s for everyone. Upper 80s on the Plains and lower 80s in the Hills.

The weekend brings a pattern shift. Saturday storms become more likely as the day goes on. Mostly sunny skies will give way to isolated thunderstorms and highs in the 70s for most. Sunday, highs only get into the 60s with widespread thunderstorms and clouds. These thunderstorms could bring some heavy rain to some locations. Monday, rain showers and cooler weather continue with scattered showers likely throughout the day. Tuesday, the sun returns with temperatures heading back into the 70s for highs. An afternoon thunderstorm might pop up, but they will be few and far between. Wednesday of next week, we continue to return to average with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.

