Rapid City man sentenced to 48 months on child pornography charges

By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man is sentenced in federal court Tuesday, September 5, on child pornography charges.

25-year-old Michael Thesing was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison by Judge Roberto Lange after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.

The defense asked for a 12-to-24 month sentence with prosecutors asking for a minimum of 60 months.

An investigation into the contents of Thesing’s smartphone found 746 sexually explicit images of minors, the youngest being 5 years old.

Thesing will also be responsible for $10,000 in restitution to victims of the crimes.

