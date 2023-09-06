Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move due to community safety concerns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The debate over the Hope Center moving locations continued at the Rapid City Council meeting Tuesday night, and the city council approved the appeal of the move.

As of Tuesday night, the Hope Center in downtown Rapid City has a year before potentially closing its doors for good after the council approved an appeal, essentially blocking the center’s plans to move to a new location at 630 East Blvd N. The vote was eight to one, with Councilman Bill Evans lodging the sole dissenting vote. With this council decision, a spokesperson says the outlook for keeping the Hope Center open looks bleak.

“We have already spent quite a bit of money and are a year and a half into the process of dotting all the I’s and crossing all the T’s, so to start over at this point, there’s just clearly not enough time,” said the Hope Center’s executive director Melanie Timm.

