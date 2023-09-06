Pet of the Week: Loki

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whether it’s fighting evil aliens from another dimension or going for a walk in your neighborhood, Loki is sure to be the perfect partner, this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.

While Loki seems like your average 3-year-old Australian Shephard, he is bursting at the seams with energy and the power of love. He is always ready for fun, from playing outside to hiking in the Black Hills; staying active is key for Loki.

Loki behaves the best around people who can match his high energy levels, his favorites being those who can spare a few scratches, and maybe some treats.

You can find Loki among the aliens and also at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, every day at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.