Man accused of second-degree murder appears in court

Man charged with murder appears in court.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man accused of second-degree murder made a court appearance with both the defense and prosecution inching toward an agreed trial date.

20-year-old Caesar Angelo Duran is accused of killing 19-year-old Tyler LaForge in July.

The killing occurred when the two had a dispute while riding down Highway 16 near Keystone, both men then exited the vehicle when LaForge was allegedly stabbed by Duran.

LaForge was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

Tuesday, September 5, the defense and the prosecution came to an agreement on evidence discovery as well as setting a date for a status hearing.

A status hearing for this case will be held on October 31 and a trial date will be set.

If convicted, Duran faces a mandatory life sentence.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
These baby mountain lions are now making an animal sanctuary in Arizona their new home after...
2 orphaned baby mountain lions find new home at animal sanctuary after losing their mother
Don teaching a kid.
Park Ranger says goodbye after 55 summers at Wind Cave
People gathered at 17th Sturgis Mustang Rally to showcase ponies
South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single week

Latest News

Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Loki.
Pet of the Week: Loki
Construction in Rapid City, SD
Infrastructure updates result in road closures
Rapid City man sentenced to 48 months on child pornography charges
Smoke Sticks Around, but Sunny Skies Remain Through the End of the Week
Smoke Sticks Around, but Sunny Skies Remain Through the End of the Week