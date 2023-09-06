Keeping drivers safe while behind the wheel of a car

The importance of wearing seat belts.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:37 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When operating a motorized vehicle that has a seatbelt you are required to wear them.

If you are pulled over and are not wearing one, you will be issued a ticket.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), buckling a seat belt helps keep the person secure and safe in a car seat instead of being ejected from the car, which is common.

“Seat belt use reduces the risk of serious injury by approximately 50%. Since 1975, since statistics started being kept approximately 255,000 lives have been saved, just by the use of seat belts,” said Patrol Sergeant Gordon Larsen, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The NHTSA also noted that most fatal crashes happen with speeds less than 40 miles per hour and within 25 miles from home.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
These baby mountain lions are now making an animal sanctuary in Arizona their new home after...
2 orphaned baby mountain lions find new home at animal sanctuary after losing their mother
Don teaching a kid.
Park Ranger says goodbye after 55 summers at Wind Cave
People gathered at 17th Sturgis Mustang Rally to showcase ponies
South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single week

Latest News

Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week, Loki.
Pet of the Week: Loki
Construction in Rapid City, SD
Infrastructure updates result in road closures
Man accused of second-degree murder appears in court
Rapid City man sentenced to 48 months on child pornography charges