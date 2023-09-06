Former USD standout Tia Hemiller ready to lead Central girls basketball team
Coyote star set to take over Cobbler girls basketball program
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Former University of South Dakota basketball star Tia Hemiller is the new head coach of the Rapid City Central girls basketball team. Hemiller helped lead the Coyotes to the 2016 NIT championship. She is focused on building a strong program at RC Central.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.