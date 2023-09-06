Former President will be visiting Rapid City

By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders rally will be in Rapid City on September 8, with one special guest.

Former President Donald Trump will be at the Monument this Friday. The event starts at 530 p.m. and doors open at 2:30 p.m.

“This was originally set up to be a South Dakota GOP fundraising event, and they invited Trump, when he accepted that changed everything,” said Craig Baltzer, executive director of The Monument.

When the event sold out the first time workers at the arena were able to shift things around to accommodate more people.

Those additional 900 seats also sold out.

Meaning, that more than 6,000 tickets have been sold.

The last time the 45th President visited South Dakota was in July of 2020 when he attended Mount Rushmore for the fourth of July.

This time will be the first for the former President to be visiting the Monument.

“You know it’s such a busy day for us and there’s so much going on associated with that event that we will be wiping our brow after the event is over, going phew. But it’s very exciting, I mean this is what our venues exist for, to be able to do events like that,” said Baltzer.

There will be paid parking available, however, there will also be free parking on the east side near New York Street.

Baltzer recommends heading to the outside lots to find a parking space since he expects the nearest lots will be full.

This event is a high-security event, The Secret Service will have its own metal detectors and will not allow any bags inside the arena.

