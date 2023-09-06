First over-the-counter Narcan arrives in stores

Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - A drug that can reverse opioid overdoses is now available without a prescription.

Narcan is a nasal spray version of naloxone, and it is now for sale online or in-store at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.

Emergent Biosolutions makes Narcan and suggests a retail price of about $45 for a carton of two doses.

Almost every state already allows pharmacists to provide the medication without a prescription.

Because of its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in March, it can go on shelves and online.

Another FDA-approved nasal naloxone called Revive is scheduled to go on sale over the counter in July. A two-pack of it is set to sell for $36.

