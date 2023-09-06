Experience “Mahkoche Kin” cultural hike and step into the sacredness of Crazy Horse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Crazy Horse Memorial located in the heart of the Black Hills and central to the sacred lands of the Lakota Oyate, will be hosting the “Mahkoche Kin: The Land” cultural walk on this week’s select Friday, September 8 beginning at 2 p.m.

Artist and Oglala Lakota College Faculty Member, Darrell Red Cloud, along with the Museum Team will teach visitors about why Crazy Horse Memorial® is located in the Black Hills and its significance to the surrounding tribal nations. Crazy Horse Memorial’s Travis Dewes says, “Attendees will have the chance to get ‘off the beaten path’ and see the Black Hills through a Native perspective enriched by the cultural knowledge held by the Lakota People.”

“Mahkoche Kin” consists of a short and easy to moderate 90-minute outdoor walk. Dewes adds that there are three stops along the route for presentations and immersive activities, “Darrell will talk about plants and their traditional uses sustenance and food and then he will talk about the sacredness and importance of the Black Hills, not only to the Lakota but so many other people, and the crow and then the final station, we’ll talk about the land as a whole where we will actually construct a tipi with the visitors and then they get to walk around while Darrell is talking about why this place is home.”

Dewes says the program is not a traditional hike and consists of mildly strenuous, uneven terrain and recommends if you are attending to wear closed-toed shoes and pants on the trail walk. Sign-up will happen on the day of each program and the attendee numbers are limited. Be sure to visit Crazy Horse Memorial® on these special select days to take part. The “Mahkoche Kin” hike is at no additional cost when you visit the Memorial.

The Crazy Horse Memorial honors the legacy of the Lakota warrior and the Native American culture. Please watch the video for the full interview and learn more about the “Mahkoche Kin: The Land.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.