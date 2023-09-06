Experience “Mahkoche Kin” cultural hike and step into the sacredness of Crazy Horse

Visitors explore the significance of this private tribal land
By Alena Neves
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Crazy Horse Memorial located in the heart of the Black Hills and central to the sacred lands of the Lakota Oyate, will be hosting the “Mahkoche Kin: The Land” cultural walk on this week’s select Friday, September 8 beginning at 2 p.m.

Artist and Oglala Lakota College Faculty Member, Darrell Red Cloud, along with the Museum Team will teach visitors about why Crazy Horse Memorial® is located in the Black Hills and its significance to the surrounding tribal nations. Crazy Horse Memorial’s Travis Dewes says, “Attendees will have the chance to get ‘off the beaten path’ and see the Black Hills through a Native perspective enriched by the cultural knowledge held by the Lakota People.”

“Mahkoche Kin” consists of a short and easy to moderate 90-minute outdoor walk. Dewes adds that there are three stops along the route for presentations and immersive activities, “Darrell will talk about plants and their traditional uses sustenance and food and then he will talk about the sacredness and importance of the Black Hills, not only to the Lakota but so many other people, and the crow and then the final station, we’ll talk about the land as a whole where we will actually construct a tipi with the visitors and then they get to walk around while Darrell is talking about why this place is home.”

Dewes says the program is not a traditional hike and consists of mildly strenuous, uneven terrain and recommends if you are attending to wear closed-toed shoes and pants on the trail walk. Sign-up will happen on the day of each program and the attendee numbers are limited. Be sure to visit Crazy Horse Memorial® on these special select days to take part. The “Mahkoche Kin” hike is at no additional cost when you visit the Memorial.

The Crazy Horse Memorial honors the legacy of the Lakota warrior and the Native American culture. Please watch the video for the full interview and learn more about the “Mahkoche Kin: The Land.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
2 killed in moped vs SUV crash in Custer
South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single week
Man accused of second-degree murder appears in court
Dupree, S.D., is located between Faith and Eagle Butte and is part of the Cheyenne River Indian...
Tribe bans Dupree educators from reservation over child abuse allegations

Latest News

Rapid City Council plans to reallocate funds to support the Rapid City Sports Commission.
Rapid City Council reallocates mayoral budget funds to support Rapid City Sports Commission
Hope Center faces closure threat as Rapid City Council blocks relocation plans in contentious...
Rapid City Council blocks Hope Center’s move due to community safety concerns
Hope Center move is blocked by Rapid City Council.
Debate over Hope Center location continues
2 killed in moped vs SUV crash in Custer