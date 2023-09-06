2 killed in moped vs SUV crash in Custer

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two people riding a moped are killed in a two-vehicle crash in Custer this morning.

The moped rider, a 67-year-old man, and 74-year-old female passenger were eastbound on Highway 16A when a sport utility vehicle driver stopped on Washington Street pulled out in front of the moped.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the moped rider was not able to avoid hitting the SUV.

The 78-year-old woman driving the SUV and her 79-year-old male passenger were not injured.

