That’s how we roll!

Bowling can be enjoyed by all age groups and skill levels.
Bowling can be enjoyed by all age groups and skill levels.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you have time to spare, why not try bowling?

While sports like golf, hockey, or baseball can be fun to play, each sport comes with certain limitations like cost or a set number of people needed to play.

Bowling on the other can be inexpensive and played no matter the group size.

Millions of people across the U.S. participate in the sport either recreationally or competitively.

The inclusive sport is open to people of all ages, sizes, or skill levels.

”It’s challenging,” said Max Harm, owner of Sturgis Strikers, a local bowling ally. You get a group of people together and you have a little bit of fun, you try to beat the other person and it’s just never the same twice.”

You can test your bowling skills this Saturday at Sturgis Strikers during their Kickoff the Rust bowling tournament.

Sturgis Strikers is located at 910 1st Street in Sturgis. For more information on the tournament contact sturgisstrikers@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
These baby mountain lions are now making an animal sanctuary in Arizona their new home after...
2 orphaned baby mountain lions find new home at animal sanctuary after losing their mother
People gathered at 17th Sturgis Mustang Rally to showcase ponies
Don teaching a kid.
Park Ranger says goodbye after 55 summers at Wind Cave
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park

Latest News

A summer fun foodie event in the town of Summerset is shutting down for the season with a...
Eat your dinner tomorrow at Summerset’s September’s Food Truck Family Night as summer 2023 winds down
Dupree, S.D., is located between Faith and Eagle Butte and is part of the Cheyenne River Indian...
Tribe bans Dupree educators from reservation over child abuse allegations
Quilts, Quilts n more Quilts will be featured at the 24th Annual Hill City Quilt & Fiber Arts...
Over 300 quilts to be featured at this weeks 24th Annual Hill City Quilt & Fiber Arts Show & Sale
Bob H. Miller, Rapid City artist displays 30 year old Barbie inspired art at Dahl Arts Center.
Is ‘Weird Barbie’ in this Rapid City artist’s exhibition?