Stay away from the big kitty

A Mountain Lion was spotted near Canyon Lake on Sunday.
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Footage of the big cat was caught Sunday around 2:30 a.m.

The video was captured by an anonymous viewer, and the cat can be seen walking through the backyard of residents’ homes.

It appears that the big cat is carrying an animal in his mouth, then jumps over a rock wall and disappears into the trees behind the house.

We will update you if we receive more information

