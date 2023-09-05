South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single week

A summer surge of COVID-19 has been observed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A summer surge of COVID-19 has been observed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

47 states have had hospitalizations remain stable or increase according to the CDC. Only three states Alaska, New Hampshire, and North Dakota saw COVID-19-related hospital visits drop.

According to the CDC tracking, in mid-August, South Dakota had the biggest spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations at 127% in a single week.

With students going back to classes and dorms this Fall, medical experts are expecting an increase in cases as well as the usual cold and flu season.

”Anytime we go back to school, we always see an uptick in illness. You know, we’ve been seeing some different strep and upper respiratory viruses, some normal colds, we’ve been seeing a little bit of everything,” said Danielle Shafer, a physician assistant at Black Hills Urgent Care.

COVID-19 hospitalization rates in 26 states increased by 20 percent, reported at the end of August by the CDC.

