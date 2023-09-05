Smoke Sticks Around, but Sunny Skies Remain Through the End of the Week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will continue to see smoke blanket the skies but no clouds are forecasted to move through. We will see temperatures fall into the 40s for almost everybody, making for a chilly night compared to what we’ve seen over the past week. Tomorrow, the smoke hangs around, thickest in the morning. We will stay around average by the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunny skies continue throughout the entire day.

By Thursday, the smoke begins to clear out in the afternoon. High temperatures will likely be in the 80s for most. Sunny skies on tap for Thursday. Friday we will continue to see the sun shine bright all day. Highs similar to those on Thursday, 80s once again. The weekend a pattern shift takes place, with highs getting into the 70s by the afternoon with isolated storms on Saturday. Sunday storms become scattered by the afternoon with highs likely only reaching the 60s. Isolated rain showers take over for Monday. Highs stay in the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Lion in Rapid City, SD
Stay away from the big kitty
These baby mountain lions are now making an animal sanctuary in Arizona their new home after...
2 orphaned baby mountain lions find new home at animal sanctuary after losing their mother
People gathered at 17th Sturgis Mustang Rally to showcase ponies
Don teaching a kid.
Park Ranger says goodbye after 55 summers at Wind Cave
A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park

Latest News

The forecast shows a windy haze Tuesday is on tap
Severe Storms
Labor Day Forecast: Thunderstorms expected for this afternoon
Storms Likely Tomorrow Afternoon, Cooler This Week
HOT
Labor Day weekend forecast: The hot weather continues into Sunday