Smoke Sticks Around, but Sunny Skies Remain Through the End of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will continue to see smoke blanket the skies but no clouds are forecasted to move through. We will see temperatures fall into the 40s for almost everybody, making for a chilly night compared to what we’ve seen over the past week. Tomorrow, the smoke hangs around, thickest in the morning. We will stay around average by the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunny skies continue throughout the entire day.

By Thursday, the smoke begins to clear out in the afternoon. High temperatures will likely be in the 80s for most. Sunny skies on tap for Thursday. Friday we will continue to see the sun shine bright all day. Highs similar to those on Thursday, 80s once again. The weekend a pattern shift takes place, with highs getting into the 70s by the afternoon with isolated storms on Saturday. Sunday storms become scattered by the afternoon with highs likely only reaching the 60s. Isolated rain showers take over for Monday. Highs stay in the 60s and 70s.

