Representative Johnson prepares for legislative session

Representative Dusty Johnson says a major issue he wants to focus on going into this session is border control.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the legislative session for Congress approaching quickly, congressmen and women will have to decide what they want to focus most of their attention on. Representative Dusty Johnson says a major issue he wants to focus on going into this session is border control.

Illegal immigration has been a hot topic for the past few years with former President Trump rallying behind a call to build a wall along the border. While President Trump is now gone from office, the sentiment still remains. Representative Johnson says this issue is one that he hears frequently when talking with constituents.

”People are pretty frustrated with the border, that is I don’t think we can defend having 1.8 million people cross that border illegally every year, and that’s why I’m pushing everything I’ve got into making sure we get some border security changes put into place and I think we’ve got a really good shot to do so when we get back to Washington in a couple weeks,” said Rep. Johnson.

Congress will reconvene on September 5 and we will see what Representative Johnson has planned to address border security.

