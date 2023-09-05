Over 300 quilts to be featured at this weeks 24th Annual Hill City Quilt & Fiber Arts Show & Sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Quilts, Quilts, and more Quilts will be featured at the 24th Annual Hill City Quilt & Fiber Arts Show & Sale at Hill City High School, 400 Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10. A sea of elaborate quilts will be on hand at the festival with over 300 quilts from a variety of different quilters. Set at the school’s gymnasium, the many displays of quilts and fabric arts will include knitting, weaving, and felting displays with an impressive outdoor exhibit at Merchants on Main Street among the picturesque background of Hill City. Susan Sanders and Barb Darling, Hill City Quilt Show Coordinators say the festival is for the whole family and kids will have plenty of activities to keep them busy, “kids can color quilt blocks, and can learn how to embroider.”

The long-running quilt show that so many in the community look forward to attending, will have even more to look forward to because the festival will include a special appearance by Quilter Extraordinaire, Vi Colombe who will be showing some tricks and trade secrets that she uses to create some of her star quilts. For those who are unfamiliar with Colombe, originally from Mission has been featured on PBS and in the National Quilters Newsletter, is known for her star quilts and one is prominently displayed at the Crazy Horse Memorial.

The two-day event is packed with events and will have over 100 quilts ready for purchase for those quilt enthusiasts or for those looking for early gifts for the holiday season. Attendees will also be able to participate in voting for the Peoples Choice Award for best quilts with prizes and gifts and vendors will be selling sewing & craft-related items. Admission is $5 at the door for adults. Kids ages 18 & under get in free.

For more information about the 24th Annual Quilt & Fiber Arts Show & Sale watch the interview above.

