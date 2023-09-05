Kids learn first-hand at the YFS Harvest Festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Youth and Family Services will host its 6th annual Harvest Festival at Fullerton Farms in Box Elder at 230 S Ellsworth Rd. on Saturday, September 16th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Darcie Decker, Nutrition Services Director for YFS says she’s so excited to have this event in Box Elder because she says the community is excited to have the festival there this year. Events like this are an opportunity to come together and share harvesting ideas. Decker adds that the Box Elder community has been very instrumental in creating lots of activities for the kids.

This year’s festival looks to teach kids more about a Fall Harvest and have them get in on the action too. Decker says, “We aim to inspire and educate all ages in food, farming, nutrition, sustainability, and healthy fun.” This fun family-friendly event is free and open to the public and Decker says YFS kids take this very seriously by prepping early in the summer, “YFS students have gone out to the farm during the summer planting, covering it maintaining it, and harvesting the vegetables that are out there.” What’s even more of an interesting tradition of this festival is festival goers will be able to sample some of the harvested foods the kids planted.

Decker says the Farm also has 5 beehives for those who want to learn about beekeeping and how bees are making honey. She says not to worry they will provide bee-suits for all ages from kids to adults so you will be safe. Decker says the whole community is invited and encourages everyone to take part in the festival games, sampling of healthy foods, view chef demos, pet and interact with the live animals, learn about recycling, entomology (insects), sustainability, soil, and more, sensory activities, free books and seed packets, Strider Bike Zone, straw bale maze and learn about all the magic that happens when you plant things.

For those coming to the festival, a marker will be right off the main road near the ball fields in Box Elder. To learn more about the Harvest Festival please watch the video.

