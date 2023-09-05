Eat your dinner tomorrow at Summerset’s September’s Food Truck Family Night as summer 2023 winds down

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A summer fun foodie event in the town of Summerset is shutting down for the season with a “September Food Truck Night” celebration at the Summerset City Hall Building on Wednesday, September 5.

Every Wednesday this family-friendly event has become a summer staple in the Summerset community with local families coming out for the best of food offerings from rotating food trucks while enjoying community time. Getting to know each other says David Brenneman, Vice President for the Piedmont Valley Chamber of Commerce has been fun and “A great way to bring the community of Summerset together.”

As the “September Food Truck Night” closes out for the summer, Brit Bjorum, President of the Piedmont Valley Chamber of Commerce reflects on how this 2nd year in a row of putting this event has been for the city, “It’s grown even bigger than last year, and it’s been a huge success and it’s been great.”

Brenneman is inviting the entire community to come out and dine in Summerset for tomorrow’s special occasion because it’s the “Last Food Truck Family Night” for the season. They will have bounce houses and food truck favorites like Green Chili Shack, Old School Sliders, Creative Bean, Ohh, Crepe!, Billy Q’s, and Tandoor Bocado. Brenneman says tag a friend and he will see you there.

“September Food Truck Night” will kick off at 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Watch the video for the full interview.

