Park Ranger says goodbye after 55 summers at Wind Cave

By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The phrase “find a job you love” is common when people talk about what they want to do for a career, but one employee at Wind Cave National Park took that to a new level by working at the park for 55 summers. After many years of doing what he loves, Don Frankfort with Wind Cave National Park is retiring.

Frankfort has been with the park service since 1967 and in that time he’s learned to appreciate every aspect of being a park ranger. From helping people in Wind Cave to assisting people in the visitor center, the place he enjoys the most, Frankfort says it never got old for him. He says his favorite aspect of working for the park is telling the park’s story.

“Stories to be told and I think American people want to hear those stories. Stories that would include history stories about historic events, places that are sacred to native people those stories need to be told too. I think not only Wind Cave but all national parks but this place has been very special for me,” said Frankfort.

Frankfort says more than anything he will miss telling people these stories and about why he thinks Wind Cave National Park is significant.

