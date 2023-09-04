Labor Day Forecast: Thunderstorms expected for this afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Labor Day forecast is calling for highs in the 80s to 100s for some locations. The 80s to 90s are expected for northeastern Wyoming and the Black Hills, and the 90s to 100s for southwestern South Dakota. Increasing cloud cover is expected throughout the day, with strong to severe thunderstorms developing between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. this evening, especially across northwestern SD. Wind and hail will be the main threats to any of the strong storms that develop.

For Tuesday, temperatures are much cooler, with widespread rain in the forecast until 11 a.m., then partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s to 70s.

By Wednesday, sunshine will return and temperatures will remain comfortable. Highs will likely be in the upper 70s to near average and in the 80s. Those average temperatures stay in place for the remainder of the week. On Friday, isolated storm chances return for the afternoon, keeping temperatures near average once again in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday and Sunday will likely have showers and storms, with temperatures likely not getting out of the 70s for afternoon high temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.