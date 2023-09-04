Family park closing for the season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A favorite Rapid City park will close at 7 o’clock Monday night.

Storybook Island has been operating for more than 60 years and is free to the public every summer.

The park opens Memorial Day weekend and stays open through Labor Day weekend.

Today’s last day included something for everyone from snow cones to caricatures.

While today was the park’s last day open to the public for the season, Storybook Island hosts events throughout the winter months.

Storybook Island will reopen to the public next Memorial Day.

