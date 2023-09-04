Coley Memorial Baseball Tournament celebrates 17 years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senior baseball teams from across the country are competing this Labor Day weekend in Rapid City at the annual Coley Memorial Baseball Tournament. The weekend commemorates the late Mike Coley, a well respected senior baseball player, who died from cancer in 2007. After Mike’s passing, his wife and son started this tournament to keep his story alive.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.