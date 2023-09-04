Coley Memorial Baseball Tournament celebrates 17 years

In honor of Mike Coley’s devotion to baseball
COLEY BASEBALL MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
By Andrew Lind
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:32 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senior baseball teams from across the country are competing this Labor Day weekend in Rapid City at the annual Coley Memorial Baseball Tournament. The weekend commemorates the late Mike Coley, a well respected senior baseball player, who died from cancer in 2007. After Mike’s passing, his wife and son started this tournament to keep his story alive.

