Classic cars roll through Custer over the weekend

By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not every day you get to see a piece of history rolling down the road, but this past Sunday in Custer people walking down Main Street got to do just that with the annual Studebaker Car Show.

The corner of Main and Sixth Street in Custer was packed with cars from years past. Most of these cars have been restored to look the day they did when they rolled off the lot. With car shows happening all over the country, the thing that makes this show different is the brand, Studebaker.

“We’re kind of an orphan car club, when you go to a lot of car shows there’s gonna be 15-20 Mustangs or 15-20 Cameros or whatever when you go to a car show. This is none of those cars it’s just Studebakers but you never see those at other car shows so, we’re kind of one-of-a-kind,” said Tom Cantral, the treasurer of Studebaker Driver’s Club in South Dakota.

This is the 45th year for the event and Cantral says that for many, seeing these cars bring fond memories of their past.

“My mom actually had a Studebaker and that’s what I think draws a lot of people to the brand the people that own and collect these cars is that either their mom, their dad, their grandma, their grandpa, somebody in the family had one of these cars, or maybe they owned one themselves in their younger years so it just brings back memories. It’s all about nostalgia,” said Cantral.

Cantral says the appreciation for these cars is being passed on to the next generation, who he hopes will continue the show long after he can’t put it together anymore.

For one collector, this is a great opportunity to show off his collection.

“It’s very nice to be able to come to events like this because we’ve been coming here for years showing the different Studebakers and we have five different Studebakers right now that we kind of rotate through and bring different ones each year.”

The show is over for now but Cantral did emphasize that Studebaker Driver’s Club is always looking for more enthusiasts interested in repairing one of these classic cars.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These baby mountain lions are now making an animal sanctuary in Arizona their new home after...
2 orphaned baby mountain lions find new home at animal sanctuary after losing their mother
Box Elder man changes plea in first degree manslaughter
Hall of Fame: South Dakota’s ‘culture of excellence’ showcased in 2023 class
While the start of the tourism season showed keystone at well above average in the month of...
Keystone gears up for productive and eventful autumn season
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

People gathered at 17th Sturgis Mustang Rally to showcase ponies
People are celebrating a warm Labor Day weekend
Don teaching a kid.
Park Ranger says goodbye after 55 summers at Wind Cave
The phrase “find a job you love” is common when people talk about what they want to do for a...
Decades of work at Wind Cave National Park