1 dead and 5 injured, including children, in Atlanta house shooting

Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple...
Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple people shot.(WANF)
By Hope Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - One person is dead and five are injured after a Sunday morning house shooting in Atlanta, WANF reports.

The 18-year-old suspect shot five people, including a 3-year-old and a 15-year-old, before shooting himself in a house off Adkins Road NW, according to police. The victims were taken to hospitals, where police cannot say they are in stable condition.

The shooting was the result of an ongoing domestic dispute, according to police. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during the conference that the city has seen multiple domestic violence incidents recently.

“We cannot be present in every living room,” he said. “We cannot be present in every setting of a home where we need others to be able to intervene to stop violence occurring.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These baby mountain lions are now making an animal sanctuary in Arizona their new home after...
2 orphaned baby mountain lions find new home at animal sanctuary after losing their mother
Box Elder man changes plea in first degree manslaughter
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
United Way of the Black Hills building in Rapid City
Rapid City Police Department swept the streets
Rapid City man charged with killing 82-year old woman in her home was back in court

Latest News

In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
Seahorses, snakes and illegal pork from Vietnam seized were seized by US Customs.
Seahorses, snakes and illegal pork from Vietnam seized by US Customs
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say