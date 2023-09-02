U.S. unemployment rate lowest it’s been in 50 years

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the current unemployment rate is the lowest its been in more than 50 years.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the current unemployment rate is the lowest its been in more than 50 years.

The current unemployment rate sits at 3.8%, decreasing from the 6.3% rate it was when President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

Since then, more than 13 million jobs have been created, showing one of the strongest job-creation periods in U.S. history, and the deputy director for the White House National Economic Council says he’s hopeful work will continue to keep unemployment down, and continuous economic growth.

”Well I think we’re going to keep at the work we’ve been doing over the last two years, especially on making sure that we make more things here in the United States. At the same time we want to make sure that we continue this transition towards steady, stable economic growth. The United States has had the highest economic growth of any of the leading economies in the world since the pandemic, we want to keep up that good trajectory,” said Bharat Ramamurti, Deputy Director for the White House National Economic Council.

Last month alone, more than 180,000 jobs were created.

