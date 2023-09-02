Search underway in Caribbean for man who went overboard from cruise ship

Cruise ship personnel looked for about three hours before departing. (SAVANNAH ROPICH, @JENNAAIZZO, TIKTOK, CNN, Savannah Ropich, @jennaaizzo / TikTok)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities near Cuba are limiting the search for a missing man who went overboard days ago.

Officials are searching the Caribbean for 19-year-old Sigmund Ropich, who went overboard from the “Wonder of the Seas” cruise ship on Tuesday.

A fellow Royal Caribbean passenger captured video of cruise ship personnel looking for Ropich in the water.

They looked for about three hours before continuing on to Grand Cayman.

From there, the Cuban Border Guard picked up the search effort.

The agency now says it is limiting the search to coastal areas and land.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ranger Square poster in Hill City
A new square is coming to the Southern Hills
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
The Central States Fair is under fire from the NDN Collective after what they say was an act of...
Discrimination concerns rise after clash at Central States Fair
A few months ago the Rapid City Police Department implemented a call for service log to provide...
Police call to service log creates a good impression on Rapid City residents
Rapid City firefighters tackle a home fire on Spruce Street Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighter injured at Rapid City home fire

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
The singer of "Margaritaville," Jimmy Buffett, died Friday at the age of 76. (CNN, NBC, UMG,...
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76
Cruise ship personnel looked for about three hours before departing.
Man goes overboard cruise ship, search underway
FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton,...
Coach who lost his job for praying on field kneels again in first game after years of legal battles