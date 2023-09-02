Labor Day weekend forecast: The hot weather continues into Sunday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For today, hot, dry, and breezy conditions will create elevated fire weather conditions throughout this afternoon and into Sunday. South Central SD will be the warmest, where a Heat Advisory has been issued for Haakon and Jackson counties, with heat index values of 100 to 105 expected in the afternoon and early evening hours. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 60s to 70s.

Sunday will be another hot day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 90s to low 100s. A cold front will sweep through the region, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

For Labor Day, the forecast will greatly differ depending on where you are reading this from. If you live in Wyoming, temperatures will be cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. It will be warmer in western South Dakota, with highs in the 80s to low 90s for many areas. Everyone will have a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon with the current outlook, if you are in western South Dakota. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe, so make sure to plan accordingly if you are planning on being outdoors.

A few storms linger into Tuesday, which will be the coolest day of the week. Highs will range from the 60s to the 70s across the area. Temperatures return to the 70s and 80s for the rest of next week and into the following weekend. There will be a couple storm chances, mainly late this week.

