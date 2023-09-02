Box Elder man changes plea in first degree manslaughter

43-year-old Jamie Prince pleaded guilty but mentally ill in his first degree manslaughter case.
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A box elder man was in court today for a change of plea hearing.

43-year-old Jamie Prince pleaded guilty but mentally ill in his first degree manslaughter case.

Prince pleaded guilty but mentally ill to killing Shirley Bartolotta in August of 2022.

A 33 page document was presented to the court today, outlining Prince’s mental illnesses.

In a plea agreement, the state asked for 40 years. The defense then asked that the court bind itself to the recommendation.

Seventh Circuit Judge Matt Brown agreed to bind to the recommendation, meaning that Prince cannot be sentenced for more than 40 years.

His sentencing date is scheduled for mid December.

Bartolotta’s brother, Paul Fiddler, also spoke, saying “I will never understand why Mr. Prince thought it was his place to take another family member of mine away.’ Fiddler also said that he doesn’t believe Prince should have the opportunity for release.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Ranger Square poster in Hill City
A new square is coming to the Southern Hills
Rapid City firefighters tackle a home fire on Spruce Street Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighter injured at Rapid City home fire
The Central States Fair is under fire from the NDN Collective after what they say was an act of...
Discrimination concerns rise after clash at Central States Fair
21-year-old Daya Returns from Scout allegedly stabbed a man multiple times on July 23, 2023.
Rapid City woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder & robbery

Latest News

Unemployment Application
U.S. unemployment rate lowest it’s been in 50 years
Rapid City man charged with killing 82-year old woman in her home was back in court
Heat for Labor Day Weekend, Approaching 100 Tomorrow
Heat for Labor Day Weekend, Approaching 100 Tomorrow
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Free School Lunch Program