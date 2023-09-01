Senator Rounds reacts to Minority Leader McConnell freezing up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seemed to have a similar health concern as late last month when he froze up at the podium at a press event Wednesday.

Theories about what may have caused the freeze-up have been circulating all day with members of the Republican party saying McConnell was light-headed and dehydrated. Senator Mike Rounds reacted to the viral clip saying he agrees with his fellow party members.

“My suspicion is that he might very well have been dehydrated at that time as well when we come back we’ll all visit with him and see how he’s feeling and so forth but Mitch is one of those guys who is very straight forward and will level with us,” said Senator Rounds.

This week’s incident is not the first time the public has seen Senator McConnell freeze.

The senator had an episode during a Washington DC news conference on July 26. Once again, aides had to escort him from the podium.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta says these health incidents might be happening more often than the public realizes.

”The aides came there quickly, but they did not seem surprised. We’ve seen this twice but you get the sense that this happens quite a bit because they kind of knew what to do and typically you think, straight off to the hospital, but clearly they are sort of dealing with, it seems like they’ve done in the past,” said Dr. Gupta.

The attending physician to Congress says he’s cleared Senator McConnell to continue with his planned schedule after consulting with the senator and his neurology team.

