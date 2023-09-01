SD Mines football team kicks off the season Friday night

Hardrockers host Valley City State Friday night
8-31 Mines football
By Vic Quick
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:16 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The local college football season is set to kickoff. South Dakota Mines hosts Valley City State Friday night at O’Harra Stadium with kickoff slated for 6:00. The Hardrockers are coming off back to back winning seasons for the first time since the 80′s. Black Hills State opens the season Saturday at St. Thomas.

