Rapid City Police Department swept the streets

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s finest traded in their police officer duty belts for plastic trash bags to serve the community in a different way.

Every September, the United Way of the Black Hills hosts ‘Month of Caring,’ providing an opportunity for organizations to come together and undertake various projects to improve the Rapid City community.

Friday, the Month of Caring kicked off with the Rapid City Police Department initiating street sweeping at Wilson’s Park ... extending their efforts north toward Cathedral Drive.

“Law enforcement goes out and serves every day in the law enforcement capacity. This is a way for us to get out of the patrol cars, to get out of our offices, and to go out and help the community in a different way,” said Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist with the Rapid City Police Department.

With approximately 800 volunteers from 60 organizations, it’s a way to assess the needs in the community with different agencies coming together.

Rapid City Police officers are walking and picking up debris (KOTA/KEVN)

“You’ll see people at Salvation Army. Later in the month, there’s going to be the National Guard helping some erosions for the parks department. It’s just any kind of project; you’ll probably see some purple shirts in the backyard of some of your neighbors,” said United Way of the Black Hills administrative assistant Terri Berg.

For the police department, the day is an opportunity to go beyond their normal duties and help keep the streets clean.

“We found some gloves and some clothing items. It’s all stuff that folks probably don’t need anymore, so we’re going to pick it up and take it where it needs to go, in the trash,” said Medina.

The Month of Caring includes projects that will further benefit the community, The next project is scheduled for Thursday at the Central States Fairgrounds.

