Police call to service log creates a good impression on Rapid City residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A few months ago, the Rapid City Police Department implemented a call for service log to provide more transparency to the citizens of Rapid City.

Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist with the Rapid City Police Department, says the department had a lot of interest from citizens wondering what is going on in their neighborhood. The call for service log provides basic information on what the police are there for as well as the location down to the nearest street corner.

The log is updated every four hours and Medina says that the log has received positive feedback from the community. Medina stated while the feed back has been positive, it has been sparse ... adding “What that tells me is that its doing the job as intended. People are happy with it, but if anyone have any concerns, we’re open to that,. Get in touch with us. We want to create a system that you know caters to the communities desire to know what’s going on.”

To access the: Call to Service Log

To access: The crime map

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.