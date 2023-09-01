House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. at 5027 Wilson Pike on Friday. They arrived to find the home destroyed with heavy smoke and flames still coming from the structure.

The Arrington fire chief confirms that a 70-year-old woman died when the home exploded. Two nearby homes also sustained damage.

The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Rapid City firefighters tackle a home fire on Spruce Street Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighter injured at Rapid City home fire
Ranger Square poster in Hill City
A new square is coming to the Southern Hills
The Central States Fair is under fire from the NDN Collective after what they say was an act of...
Discrimination concerns rise after clash at Central States Fair
21-year-old Daya Returns from Scout allegedly stabbed a man multiple times on July 23, 2023.
Rapid City woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder & robbery

Latest News

Poor living conditions
Woman said she got eviction notice, lost rental assistance after complaining about unsafe conditions
A 200-year-old time capsule found inside a military statue contained nothing ... or did it?...
Take a look at this - Time capsule reveals hidden treasure
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston went into lockdown Friday.
Rhode Island airport says it’s under lockdown to address potential security threat