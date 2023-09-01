Hotter temperatures as we head into the Labor Day weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hotter temperatures return today as a ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the area. Highs will jump back into the 80s and 90s across the area. Skies will be partly cloudy for many, and there might be an isolated thunderstorm in northern Wyoming.

The weekend is going to be very hot. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 90s and triple digits for many. Sunday will also be mostly sunny and high temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s and 100s. An isolated storm could be possible late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Labor Day itself will be a bit more comfortable as high temperatures fall down into the 80s.

Temperatures will continue to cool off Tuesday with highs in the 70s for much of the area. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. It will slowly warm up going into Wednesday with highs climbing into the 80s for many on the plains.

Thursday and Friday will likely have temperatures returning to the 80s and 90s across the region and that warmth will remain into the following weekend.

