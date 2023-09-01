Heat for Labor Day Weekend, Approaching 100 Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures stay pretty mild with partly cloudy skies settling in. Tomorrow will be one of our hottest days of the year so far with temperatures approaching the 100 degree mark in most locations outside of the Black Hills. Clouds will decrease throughout the day tomorrow with those scorching temperatures in the afternoon. Continuing the Labor Day Weekend, we are going to see temperatures stay in the upper 90s for Sunday with lots of sunshine. We will see some relief start to work its way in from the southwest in the form of some showers and storms. These will be more impactful Monday where we see temperatures stay in the low 90s for highs with thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Tuesday those thunderstorms stay in the forecast with MUCH NICER temperatures sitting in the 70s for high temperatures.

Sunshine returns to the forecast with temperatures sitting right around average for this time of year. Wednesday we will be bear 80 with plenty of sun throughout the day. That sunshine continues Thursday and Friday with highs sitting in the 80s with summer still holding on by a thread.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.