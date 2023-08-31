Your child may quality for free or reduced meals

Francis Case Elementary School
Francis Case Elementary School(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 31, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With students going back to class, school officials remind families that their children might qualify for a free or reduced meal at school.

Students will need to have a new application filled before Oct. 10 to qualify.

Even if parents or guardians are unsure if their child may qualify they are encouraged to fill out a free application online through their school district. Eligibility depends on a family’s household income.

Income eligibility guidelines can be found on the school districts’ websites or the U.S Department of Agriculture.

“It truly helps a lot of kids. Right now we have about 33% of our students who qualify, and we think it could actually be higher if we just had more people fill out the application, and we’re more than happy to help,” said Katy Urban, communications manager for the Douglas School District.

Urban said with students qualifying for the meal program also allows the district to receive funds for kids’ ACT waivers, technology grants, and scholarships.

