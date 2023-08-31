Sunny and very warm today.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although it won’t be as hot as those record-tying 100s yesterday in Rapid City, we will still see upper 80s to near 90, which is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Skies will be sunny today. Hot, sunny weather is in the forecast Friday through Sunday. We will see widespread 90s, and it’s possible we could see 100 again on Saturday.

A strong cold front moves through Sunday night and Labor Day, bringing a chance of thunderstorms and a brief cool down that will last into Tuesday of next week. But hotter, dry weather returns, unfortunately during the second half of next week.

