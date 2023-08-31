A new square is coming to the Southern Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been a trend to help revitalize downtown areas while providing a place for the community to gather. In Hill City’ that will be Ranger Square.

“It’s rare to find a one-acre lot anywhere in downtown, in the Black Hills. And bring the community together in a gathering place for everyone to go to right now, there’s really not,” said Ranger Square project developer Isaac Almanza.

Ranger Square will be a versatile, year-round outdoor venue with unique elements not currently found in other Black Hills squares. Such as an amphitheater, a shopping center, an ice skating ring, and housing. According to the President of Ranger Square board, their aim is to upgrade the Southern Hills region into a destination spot by enticing tourists to extend their stays and providing entertainment for locals.

Digital image of Ranger Square (KOTA/KEVN)

“We really plan on having three different concerts there every week in the evening, and two movie nights for families; so families can come and watch a movie. We really see it being utilized for that,” said Ranger Square board President Bob Lowrey

The space will serve not only for entertainment but also for educational purposes. The school district supports the project and intends to conduct outdoor classes in the square.

“We feel like it’s a great venue and a great location right across from the school. We’ve been to the school, the school has endorsed the project and is very excited about it, and they’ve given us great feedback on what we need to do to make it school friendly, so the kids can come over and have an outdoor classroom there and do other things as apart of that venue,” said Lowrey.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the square is scheduled for 2024.

