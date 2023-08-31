Indoor shooting ranges are a possibility for Rapid City

By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A proposal to allow indoor shooting ranges in Rapid City was discussed at the Legal and Finance committee meeting, on August 30.

Rapid City’s community development department director, Vicki Fisher spoke on what she called the growing interest in indoor shooting ranges in the city.

Officials said the city has gotten numerous inquiries from organizations that have been looking for approval on this ordinance.

Feedback gathered from the community allows project planners to start taking direction.

“There’s been an increasing public support for the use, and as planners we are tasked with you know, researching that use whether it’s reasonable or not in the community,” said Jonathan Howard, department of community development special projects planner.

Legal and Finance approved the first reading of the ordinance and it moves to the full council next Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Acres estates sign.
Mobile home residents faced with decision: repair or be evicted
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Single motorcycle fatal crash in Lawrence County
DPS announces September sobriety checkpoints
Looking down the range, and shooting a target.
Indoor gun ranges could be coming to Rapid City

Latest News

House in North Rapid CIty
Rapid City looking to increase the number of affordable housing projects
Coeur Wharf Mine west of Lead.
Rep. Dusty Johnson speaks in support of mining operations
Rapid City Fire Department at The Eagle Ridge Apartments.
Balcony catches fire at the Eagle Ridge Apartments
The Central States Fair is under fire from the NDN Collective after what they say was an act of...
Discrimination concerns rise after clash at Central States Fair