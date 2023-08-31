Getting notified of a scam has become a bit easier

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the increased frequency of scams knowing the difference between what is fake and what is a legitimate company is becoming more complex. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today the public can now receive Consumer Alerts via email from the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

These alerts will inform those living in South Dakota about the most common scams in Mount Rushmore State.

Attorney General Jackley says “This alert system will provide the subscribers with information about consumer scams as well as tips on how to protect against scams.” Jackley added, “We want to better arm our South Dakotans to protect themselves and their loved ones, and we’re talking about when not to do and why not to do money transfers, talking about the various different scams that are going on such as the Maui Wildfire scam, that these are the are the legitimate companies to donated too. Those kinds of things.”

You can register for the alerts at the Consumer Protection Division’s website at www.consumer.sd.gov. Or by following this link here. The box to sign up for the alerts will be in the right-hand corner in a redish-pink box. People are reminded to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or consumerhelp@state.sd.us if they have any information about a possible consumer scam or fraud.

