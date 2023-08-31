Firefighter injured at Rapid City home fire

Rapid City firefighters tackle a home fire on Spruce Street Wednesday afternoon.
Rapid City firefighters tackle a home fire on Spruce Street Wednesday afternoon.(Rapid City Fire Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:50 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City firefighter was sent to the hospital after fighting a house fire this afternoon.

It happened at a mobile home park in the 800 block of Spruce Street at around 1:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the front of the trailer home.

The homeowners were able to escape with a few of their dogs---but four cats and two dogs were unaccounted for. The home sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

