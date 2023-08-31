10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.(Source: Gray News)
By Joe Ashley and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reportedly stabbed a man in the leg after he assaulted her mother.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened Wednesday at a Houston apartment complex.

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.

The man was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to police.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement posted to social media.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single motorcycle fatal crash in Lawrence County
Prairie Acres estates sign.
Mobile home residents faced with decision: repair or be evicted
According to the factual basis statement for case Brewer shot Dillon multiple times with the...
Man pleads guilty to murder on Pine Ridge Reservation
Richard Hirth
Final suspect nears trial in 2015 murder-for-hire case
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Hill City Ranger Square
Ranger Square poster in Hill City
A new square is coming to the Southern Hills
Rapid City firefighters tackle a home fire on Spruce Street Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighter injured at Rapid City home fire
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Spruce Street Fire