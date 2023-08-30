Raising awareness for suicide prevention this month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “I would say we have an epidemic ... our state definitely has an epidemic,” Bridget Marshall, the director of Journey On, said.

Suicide ranks as the 10th-leading contributor to deaths in South Dakota. In the year 2021, South Dakota was positioned as having the seventh most elevated suicide rate among individuals aged 10 to 29 across the nation. Over the period 2012–2021, males accounted for 79 percent of suicides, while females accounted for the remaining 21 percent. Throughout the years 2012–2021, the suicide rate among American Indians in South Dakota was 2.6 times greater than that among White individuals.

Tiny DeCory, co-founder of The Bear Program, stated, “These young people are willing to take their own lives to go be with a loved one who has already died rather than fight through and stay here with us.”

It is important to remember that some suicides occur without any obvious warning, and showing that you are there for someone can be the difference between life and death.

Decory stated, “Approach them, approach them ... even with a little tap on the shoulder, you know, ‘are you okay? How are you doing today. It’s really good to see you,’ you know and that might be all they needs is a ‘are you okay?’”

Amber Roduner, the clinical supervisor for the Behavior Management Systems, added, “And it’s also important, especially if you really are concerned, to continue to approach. because so many people may have been in it so long that they’re just used to saying, ‘I’m fine, everything is fine,’ when in reality that’s not the case.”

Marshall says that it is essential to be direct in all conversations if you are concerned about someone saying, “It’s not something that you can tiptoe around; it’s not putting the idea in their head. If they’re already having those thoughts and struggles, then you’ve already opened the door for them to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am, and I am not okay.’”

And one important thing to remember is, “Be good to each other; be kind to each other, because that act of kindness could save a life.” Decory stated.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.