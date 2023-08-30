Mobile home residents faced with decision: repair or be evicted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Being evicted from your home can be the worst-case scenario for a lot of people, especially if you have nowhere else to go. Some residents of Prairie Acres Estates mobile home park are now faced with eviction notices following requests to make repairs to their properties.

The conflict began when management at Prairie Acres Estates started requesting that tenants of the neighborhood make repairs. Now the tenants are claiming these requests have been inconsistent and management hasn’t given them enough time to make the changes.

We reached out to the owners of this park and management for a comment about any requested changes and in a statement sent to our newsroom management states: “The communities have rules and regulations, and we are asking all Tenants to abide by them as they agreed when they signed their lease agreement.”

Many of the people who live in this mobile home park are being asked to make changes to their lots and their homes, but some people are concerned with what those changes should be.

“We haven’t gotten guidelines or regulations for how our property is supposed to look and then they want to come to you and be like you need to make it look like this last minute to evict you,” said Kylee Koller, a resident at Prairie Acre Estates.

Koller says despite what she feels is a lack of clear communication, changes are expected to avoid an eviction notice.

“They haven’t really given us a time frame however we have to keep showing that we’re doing something at least once a week we have to paint, we have to put the skirting back together. We have to do some kind of repair,” said Koller.

Another resident says he feels the property managers are unwilling to work with people who live there.

“They’re demanding, they’re definitely working against us and I mean a lot of people are on fixed income. They’re not able to meet these demands and they’re being forced out of their home, it’s ridiculous,” said Braxton Terry, another resident at the mobile home park.

Terry says although he is able to meet many of the requests, he sympathizes with the people who can’t.

“It’s heartbreaking you know a lot of these people are elderly or on fixed income and it’s definitely sad that they’re technically being forced out of their homes because of this,” said Terry.

In Terry’s case, he has until September 15 to complete any remaining changes or he will also face eviction.

We reached out to both the owners and property managers of Prairie Acres Estate for an on-camera interview but they declined.

